DK Shivakumar admitted to Apollo hospital in Bengaluru following high blood pressure

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been admitted to Apollo Hospital here on Friday on the suggestion of doctors following high blood pressure and variations in his sugar level.
Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:09 IST
