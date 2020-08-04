DK Shivakumar appeals to Congress workers not to make defamatory statements against any political leader on social media

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Without mentioning any party leader's name, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Monday appealed to Congress workers not to make any "defamatory statement" against any political leader on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar wrote, "I appeal to Congress workers not to make defamatory statements against any political leader, on matters of health and other issues on social media platforms. It is not in our culture to wish bad for others. Congress is a party that exemplifies brotherhood and humanity."

His statement comes days after Rajya Sabha MP and AICC in-charge for Gujarat, Rajiv Satav comment where he suggested that introspection in the party should begin from the time of the United Progressive Alliance -II government.

Later, Satav took to Twitter to clarify his remarks at Thursday's meeting of the party's Upper House MPs. Satav, through a series of tweets on Saturday, said he was not comfortable discussing what goes on inside party meetings in forums outside. (ANI)

