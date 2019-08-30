Congress leader DK Shivakumar while speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Congress leader DK Shivakumar while speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

DK Shivakumar arrives at ED office in New Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi after being summoned in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
Shivakumar was summoned by the ED in an alleged money laundering case and he was asked to appear before the probe agency in the afternoon today.
"It is my duty and I respect the law. We are lawmakers and law-abiding citizens. I don't know why they summoned me under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Act. Let me see and hear them out in order to find what do they want and I am ready to support them," said Shivakumar on Friday while speaking to the reporters ahead of appearing before ED.
On being asked that the ED might take some strict action against Shivakumar, he said: "One, who is born, has to ultimately die and everyone has to go through a good and bad phase in their life. I have not done anything wrong, my heart is clean. I will answer them and leave it to them."
The Congress leader was summoned by the law enforcement agency last night and was asked to appear before it in the afternoon today.
He was summoned hours after the Karnataka High Court declined his plea seeking a stay on the investigating agency's previous summons, issued to him on December 2018 in the case.
Earlier today, asserting that the money recovered by the agencies from his residence was earned by him, he said, "It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake".
He also downplayed the allegations of corruptions leveled against him.
"I have been a law-abiding citizen all my life, have always respected the law. I have got notices from agencies on different issues, I have answered everything and if they want more answers then I will give," he asserted. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:52 IST

Govt will advertise 50,000 posts in various departments: Farooq...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) Aug 30 (ANI): Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan on Friday said that the government will advertise 50,000 posts in various departments to provide employment to youth here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:51 IST

UP: Azam Khan's sister questioned by police in Jauhar University...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Rampur Police on Friday questioned SP leader Azam Khan's sister Nikhat Akhlaq in connection with land-grab cases registered against Jauhar Univesity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:44 IST

PK Sinha appointed OSD in PMO, Nripendra Misra to retire

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was on Friday appointed as OSD in the PMO after Nripendra Misra's request to be relieved as Principal Secretary was accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:43 IST

Himachal passes bill against religious conversion

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed a bill against religious conversion by use of force, inducement and fraudulent means.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:39 IST

West Bengal: Mamata announces Rs 25k grant for all Durga Puja committees

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced Rs 25,000 grant for all Durga Puja committees of the state who would be celebrating the festival this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:33 IST

Ayodhya dispute case: Sunni WAQF board lawyer threatened for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Sunni Central WAQF board lawyer, Dr Rajeev Dhavan, on Friday filed a contempt petition against one professor, N Shanmugam for allegedly threatening him for appearing for Muslim parties in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:30 IST

Amid Pakistani terrorists' threat, IAF chief highlights need for...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In the backdrop of intelligence warning against Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Gulf of Kutch to carry out attacks against Indian targets, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa on Friday highlighted the need for enhanced vigilance and

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:21 IST

Rajiv Gauba takes over as cabinet secretary

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Rajiv Gauba, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on Friday took over as the new Cabinet Secretary in the Government of India after the superannuation of the incumbent P.K. Sinha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:10 IST

Assam CM appeals people to maintain peace in view of final NRC...

Dispur (Assam) Aug 30 (ANI): A day before the publication of the final list of the government's National Register of Citizens (NRC), Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged upon the people of Assam to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:02 IST

Smriti Irani distributes Smart phones to Anganwadi workers in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] Aug 30 (ANI): Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday distributed customised Smartphone's to Anganwadi (government-run childcare centre) workers at Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:57 IST

Mosquito Terminator train flagged off at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Delhi Division of Northern Railway and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday jointly flagged off the 'Mosquito Terminator' Special Train. This train will help in preventing the mosquito breeding along the railway tracks in Delhi area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:54 IST

Bihar govt bans pan masala containing magnesium carbonate

Bihar [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Bihar government on Friday banned Pan Masala containing magnesium carbonate in the state, said commissioner of food safety.

Read More
iocl