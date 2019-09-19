DK Shivakumar case: Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar appears before ED

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Lakshmi Hebbalkar, a Congress MLA from Karnataka, on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case filed against party colleague D K Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in judicial custody.

She was issued summons by the investigating agency on September 17 and asked to appear before it today.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was arrested by the ED on September 3 and was in its custody since then.

Following Shivakumar's arrest, his daughter Aishwarya was summoned by the agency on September 12 and questioned on certain transactions.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.

The department had that stated it came across money laundering and hawala operations involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. (ANI)