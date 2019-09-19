Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar (Photo courtesy: Hebbalkar's Twitter account)
Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar (Photo courtesy: Hebbalkar's Twitter account)

DK Shivakumar case: Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar appears before ED

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Lakshmi Hebbalkar, a Congress MLA from Karnataka, on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case filed against party colleague D K Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in judicial custody.

She was issued summons by the investigating agency on September 17 and asked to appear before it today.
A Delhi court had on Tuesday sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was arrested by the ED on September 3 and was in its custody since then.
Following Shivakumar's arrest, his daughter Aishwarya was summoned by the agency on September 12 and questioned on certain transactions.
The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.
The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.
The department had that stated it came across money laundering and hawala operations involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:50 IST

BJP Pres Amit Shah to address party MPs on Sept 21

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will address his party's MPs on September 21, during which he is likely to announce programs to be taken up to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:41 IST

Ex-Odisha Cricket Association secretary arrested by CBI in chit...

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary, Ashirbad Behera, in connection with the Artha Tatwa chit fund scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:40 IST

Chance should be given to genuine voters left out in NRC: Mamata...

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during her meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to give a chance to those "genuine voters" who have been left out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:35 IST

Andhra: House storing cracker-making chemicals gutted in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): An old house where chemical materials to make Diwali crackers were stored, caught fire on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:35 IST

Shiv Sena won't breakup with BJP, will accept whatever is...

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rajiv Satav on Thursday said that Shiv Sena cannot break alliance with the BJP and will accept whatever number of seats the latter party offers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:22 IST

Defence Minister was happy, comfortable during the sortie: Air...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After flying Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas with Rajanth Singh in Bengaluru, Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari said, "the Defence Minister was very happy and comfortable during the sortie."

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:21 IST

TN: DMK chief Stalin to hold General Body Meeting on Oct 6

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is scheduled to hold a General Body Meeting here on October 6.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:18 IST

10% of IT budget should be used for cybersecurity: Rear Admiral...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The government should start using 10 per cent of the total IT budget for cybersecurity said Rear Admiral Mohit Gupta Chief of Defence Cyber Agency of India on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:16 IST

Devipatnam boat tragedy: SDRF use sonar system to locate bodies

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In an ongoing search operation of the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on Thursday used sonar system in the river to locate bodies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:14 IST

CBI writes to WB DGP, seeks Rajeev Kumar's active contact number

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday sent a letter to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra Kumar, seeking former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's active phone contact number.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:08 IST

Even Cong doesn't take him seriously: Javadekar takes jibe at Digvijaya

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday mocked former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh over his 'saffron-clad rapist' remark, saying that even the Congress party does not give him much importance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:05 IST

World Bamboo Day celebrated in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Bamboo Forum of India on Wednesday celebrated World Bamboo Day under the theme 'Bamboo for sustainable development goals' at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound here.

Read More
iocl