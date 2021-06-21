DK Shivakumar declares Class 5 student winner of 'Vaccinate Karnataka' campaign

By Shivakumar Declares Class 5 Student Winner Of Vaccinate K'Taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced a student of Class 5 as the winner of the online Vaccinate Karnataka challenge.

As per a statement, Ashlesh D Jain from the SDM English Medium School of Ujire was declared the winner from thousands of online entries.



The campaign started on June 19 and over 5,000 entries were received on the first day of the campaign launch. Several students were seen participating enthusiastically through different social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka.

The "Vaccinate Karnataka" campaign was started by the Congress party to educate people on the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In this, students are encouraged to prompt adults to get vaccinated in a creative way by highlighting how vaccination plays an important role in keeping people safe amid the pandemic.

"The first-of-its-kind competition is inviting around 95 lakh students from all across Karnataka to make a social media video creating awareness about Covid vaccination. The 100 best videos will be given an Android tablet each," the statement said.

There are currently 1,30,894 active cases in the state. As many as 26,37,279 recoveries and 33,763 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

