DK Shivakumar targets Karnataka govt over PDS policy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Wednesday opposed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's recent move to reduce rice and supplant it with ragi under Public Distribution System (PDS) policy.

In a tweet, Shivakumar said, "BJP Minister Umesh Katti has abused a citizen and asked him to 'go die' just because he asked him why Karnataka government has cut Rice under PDS to just 2 kgs! CM must immediately throw him out of the cabinet for this most insensitive statement. Does this government have any shame?"

Earlier, the Chief Minister has also condemned remarks of Katti. "Arrangements are being made to give 5 kg of rice to the people in the area who do not need wheat. I also regret the statement of Umesh Katti," he told reporters.

From April 2021, the state government's policy aims to reduce rice and supplant it with ragi under PDS policy.

Earlier in Karnataka, each member of a family whose names were mentioned in the ration card used to get 5 kg of rice. This was apart from 2 kg of wheat for each ration card. However, from this month, the quantity of rice was being reduced to 2 kg per head, and 3 kg of ragi procured locally from farmers was being distributed to supplant it. There is no change with regard to the release of 2 kg of wheat per card.

On April 25, Shivakumar even opposed the state's COVID vaccination drive.

"India is probably the only country which is discussing vaccine prices when it's being given for free across the world. Why has the Karnataka govt still not announced FREE VACCINATION for all? I demand that free vaccines be given to all citizens & a roll-out plan be shared asap", he tweeted. (ANI)