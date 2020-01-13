DM, Meerut IG meet Gaurav Chandel's family, offer Rs 20 lakh assistance

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): On the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Meerut Inspector General Alok Singh and District Magistrate BN Singh visited the residence of Gaurav Chandel, who was allegedly murdered on January 6.

Singh extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Chandel's family and promised the early arrest of his murderers.

Speaking to the media, Singh said: "The matter is being looked into very seriously. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, we visited the family of the victim. The police have been instructed and further investigation to find the perpetrators of the crime is underway."

He further said that the family has extended their thanks and have requested an early arrest of the accused.

Gaurav was allegedly murdered after being robbed while he was on his way home from his office on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased used to work at a private firm in Gurugram and his body was found near sector-123 of Greater Noida. (ANI)