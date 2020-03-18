DM orders suspension of activities to implement social distancing in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): District Magistrate Amit Khatri has ordered the suspension of activities at various places in the city till March 31 to implement social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The places include - night clubs, shopping malls, bars, cinema halls, weekly markets. The order also says that not more than 50 people should congregate at a specific place for a social gathering.

The restaurants have been advised not to have more than 50 seats.

The saloons and parlors have been directed to sanitise their facilities at regular intervals. The cab operators have also been directed to sanitise their cabs frequently.

The order was issued in exercise of the powers vested in the DM by virtue of "The Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020" notified under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals.

Globally, the virus has infected nearly 185,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

