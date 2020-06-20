DMER issues notice to govt hospital for asking Covid patient to buy medicine

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra has issued a show-cause notice to the dean of a government hospital in Latur district for allegedly asking a COVID-19 patient to purchase medicines from the market.

"All government hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients for free, but a patient admitted at Latur hospital was allegedly asked to purchase Tossilizumab, an expensive medicine, from outside," the government statement said.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, the Dean of Medical Science Institute at Latur has been asked to respond to the notice within three days. (ANI)

