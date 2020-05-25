DMER Maharashtra urges Kerala govt to send team of doctors, nurses to fight COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has written to Kerala government, urging them to send a team of doctors and nurses to Maharashtra on a temporary basis in fight against COVID-19.

This formal request comes after the Kerala government offered to help Maharashtra in the battle against coronavirus by sending its medical team to Maharashtra.

"The cases of COVID-19 are continuously on a surge and this has put huge pressure on the health infrastructure of the state especially in terms of manpower crunch," DMER Dr TP Lahane told ANI.

"We have written a letter requesting Kerala govt to send here 50 Doctors and 100 nurses after there was a voluntary offer from Kerala to help us. We are still waiting to get a response to our letter, we will see how and where these doctors and nurses will be posted once they arrive," he said.

Last week, Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope and Kerala Health minister KK Shailja had a long discussion through video conferencing where they shared experiences to fight corona.

On Monday, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 50,231 COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

