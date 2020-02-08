DMK, allies hold signature campaign against CAA, NRC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are holding a massive 'signature campaign' in the state against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The signature campaign which started on Feb 2 is scheduled to culminate on Saturday.

DMK has said that it will hand over the collected signatures to President Ramnath Kovind.

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi had started the signature campaign from Saidapet, Vandikaran street.

Protests have erupted against the CAA in various parts of the country, including the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, since Parliament gave its nod to the Citizenship Bill last year.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

