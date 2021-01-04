DMK betrayed me, it has forgotten Karunanidhi: Alagiri

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 (ANI): Ousted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri on Sunday held a roadshow in Madurai where he said that his former party has betrayed him and has forgotten Karunanidhi.

"In today's meeting, many people suggested that I start a new party. A few say they will accept my decision. Soon I will make an announcement. Good or not, all should accept it," he said.

Alagiri further said: "When I was union minister, Karunanidhi had asked me to make Stalin Deputy Chief Minister and I agreed. No one in the DMK will accept that Karunanidhi has surpassed Stalin. The grown-ups of DMK have betrayed me. No one can be created like Karunanidhi. DMK is currently operating by forgetting such a leader."



Alagiri further said that in DMK he had recommended for Stalin to became treasurer but the latter was jealous because he got the post of South Zone secretary.

"I told Stalin that after Karunanidhi you will be everything in the party. I fail to understand that he betrayed me like this," Alagiri said.

Alagiri, a former Union Minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the president of DMK.

Alagiri was expelled from the party by his father in 2014 at the height of a succession crisis between him and Stalin. (ANI)

