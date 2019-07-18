Representative Image
DMK, BJP member spar in LS over allegations of Hindi imposition

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 02:20 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): DMK member Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and BJP member Rajiv Pratap Rudy sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the former accused the BJP-led NDA government of making attempts to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu and the latter stating that needless allegations were being made and Hindi is a national language.
Rudy said that the DMK member, who was participating in the discussion on demands for grants for sports ministry, was digressing from the topic and bringing in matters that had no connection to sports.
Veeraswamy, who was making his maiden speech, said there have been three attempts by the BJP-led NDA government to impose Hindi on Tamil people.
"We have agitated, protested and successfully thwarted these devious designs. We have been fighting against the imposition of Hindi for several decades since 1930s. I am sure that this is the same case with all the other states as well. The spirit and determination of our late leaders live in the form of our current leader. We will continue to protect our linguistic pride," he said.
Rudy cited a rule related to debate in the House and said the discussion was about sports. "Where does imposition of Hindi come in this? Under the Constitution, we recognise Hindi as a national language. Where does Hindi come in the matter of sports? Does this come under the scope of discussion?" he asked.
Rudy said remarks of the DMK member pertaining to Hindi imposition should not be put on record. He said making objections to Hindi was not right and it does not make sense to speak in this manner in the House.
