DMK calls for suspension of Anna University VC over graft charges

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday called for the suspension of Anna University Vice-Chancellor (VC) MK Surappa following allegations of corruption levelled against him.

"Why is the Tamil Nadu government not suspending Anna University Vice-Chancellor Surappa even after allegations of public corruption surfaced? What is a covert deal?" Stalin asked in a statement.

This statement comes after the Tamil Nadu government initiated an enquiry against Surappa and others over alleged corruption and irregularities.



"Chief Minister Palanisamy should take immediate action to immediately suspend Surappa and bring the documents related to the corruption complaint under the control of the Commission of Inquiry," DMK chief added.

Slamming the state government on the corruption issue, Stalin said that "AIADMK government has sacked a government employee who took a bribe of Rs 500 and advertised it, as taking action against corruption. The government has been accused of Rs 80 crore in bribes - and not been suspended to date has raised suspicions about what is going on behind the scenes."

Meanwhile, Surappa has refuted all graft charges against him. (ANI)

