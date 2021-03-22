DMK candidate booked for making remarks against Government officials

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Karur, Senthil Balaji has been booked under section 6 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making remarks against Government officials, informed Karur police on Monday.

Senthil Balaji had reportedly said in a poll campaign, "Tell me if any official stops you from mining sand in a bullock cart, he won't be there again."



The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The DMK, which has been out of power for two terms in the state since 2011, will contest 173 seats.

MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). (ANI)

