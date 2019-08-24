DMK chief condoles Jaitley's death, calls him an excellent orator

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

"Saddened to hear about the death of Arun Jaitley. As a young democrat, he was at the forefront of resisting Emergency and later, became an excellent orator, well-regarded lawyer, and role model Parliamentarian. I extend my condolences to his family, friends and party members," Stalin tweeted.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

