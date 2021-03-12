DMK chief MK Stalin to contest Tamil Nadu polls from Kolathur

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will contest the Tamil Nadu assembly polls from Kolathur constituency.

His son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been fielded from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.



Stalin, who released the first list of party candidates at DMK headquarters here on Friday, said that T Sampathkumar will contest against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Thanga Tamilselvan against state Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

"Thanga Tamilselvan will be contesting against Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest from the Chepauk constituency. I'll contest from Kolathur. T Sampathkumar will contest against CM Palaniswami in Edappadi. DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan will contest from Katpadi," he said.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

