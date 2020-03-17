DMK chief Stalin calls for withdrawal of anti-CAA protest in Chennai amid COVID-19 scare

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin urged anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Chennai to withdraw their protest in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stalin on Monday attended an anti-CAA protest at the old Washermanpet area in Chennai which was organised in support of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

"I am requesting you (protesters) to take preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. You should withdraw the protest and postpone it. We are there to support you," said Stalin while addressing the protesters.

However, the protesters turned down his request and asked Stalin to participate in the agitation.

So far, three people have died of the infection and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to 126 in the country.

Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 167,500 people and killed 6600 others. (ANI)

