DMK chief's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin to make electoral debut, contest from Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): DMK chief MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to make his electoral debut in the upcoming assembly elections. He will be contesting from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency on the party's ticket.



Speaking to ANI, Udhayanidhi Stalin said: "I have been given the ticket to contest from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. I thank the leaders who gave me chance to contest from this seat. I will work hard and hope to win by a huge victory."

"This time, many new faces, particularly women, youth and highly educated people have been given chance to contest these elections. I will meet Thalaivar (MK Stalin) and hope to meet you all again soon," he said.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. (ANI)

