DMK General Council to meet on Sept 9 to elect new General Secy, Treasurer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The DMK has called a General Council meeting on September 9 to elect its new General Secretary and Treasurer.

The meeting will be held through video conferencing at 10 am.

DMK General secretary Anbazhagan died in Chennai on March 7th.

DMK Treasurer Duraimurugan has resigned from his post on 16th March and planned to contest for the post of General Secretary.

The DMK had earlier postponed their general council meeting which was planned on March 29th due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Party president MK Stalin on June 3rd in his statement stated that Durai Mrugan will continue as party treasurer till party general council meeting is convened and his resignation will be kept abeyance.

Now both General Secretary and Treasurer posts are vacant in DMK. (ANI)

