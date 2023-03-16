DMK govt's Education Policy: Preliminary works almost complete, says Draft Committee Chairman

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): Draft Committee Chairman of State Education Policy, retired Justice Murugesan, on Wednesday, said that the preliminary works are almost complete and the report would be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government in a couple of weeks.

"We almost completed the preliminary works, and we are awaiting the various sub-committees formed by the committee to submit their report. It will be submitted in a couple of weeks or maximum in one month. Thereafter we have to draft which will take another month or two to draft policy then we will put it to the public opinion and thereafter we have to correct it and submit it to the government. The last date to submit the report is the end of May. The process would take another three months or so," Murugesan told ANI.



The Murugesan committee is also considering how to reform schools to prevent student suicide. "Certainly we are considering the cause and how it should be remediated. How, the students should be reformed all those things? First, we will have to consider the root cause all these things the root cause of all these things then we will recommend the government to take appropriate measures."

After the DMK came to power, it was announced that a committee would be formed to formulate a new education policy for the state while presenting the interim budget for 2021-22. It was said that the state education policy will also be against the new education policy of the central government.

Following this, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced last April that a state-level committee consisting of educators and experts will be formed to frame the state education policy of the Tamil Nadu government. Accordingly, a 13-member State Education Policy Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of retired Justice Murugesan. (ANI)

