DMK invites opposition parties to protest against restrictions on J-K leaders

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday invited leaders of opposition parties, including Congress, to join the protest on August 22 against the restrictions on the political leaders and activists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Congress, the Dravidian party has invited Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party and SP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The protest, which is scheduled to be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, comes after several prominent political leaders were placed under the house arrest following the Centre's decision to abrogate the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370.

Earlier, DMK president MK Stalin had chaired a meeting with the party members to discuss the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

"Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable," Stalin had said. (ANI)

