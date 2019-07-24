Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their residence near Melapalayam on Tuesday, police said.
Uma Maheswari was a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader.
Forensic team and dog squad have inspected the site for evidence collection.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway (ANI).
DMK leader, husband, maid killed in Tamil Nadu
ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:47 IST
