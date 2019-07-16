DMK legislator suggests warning sign on sweet boxes with calorie, sugar-related info

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jul 16 (ANI): DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna on Tuesday suggested that there should be a warning sign on sweet boxes containing information on the number of calories and sugar present in it in order to spread awareness among locals, especially those having diabetes.

"Our state has many diabetic patients. Sweet boxes should have a warning sign on them. Like for example how much calories and sugar are added in it," she said in the state Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was present in the Assembly, said that the state government is considering suggestions on the proposal put forth by Aruna.

"The government is considering inputs from you and we will take appropriate steps," the Chief Minister said.

Diabetes is a chronic disease, which occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. This leads to an increased concentration of glucose in the blood (hyperglycaemia).

The two types of diabetes are type 1 and type 2.

Type 1 diabetes is characterised by a lack of insulin production, type 2 diabetes is caused by the body's ineffective use of insulin. It often results from excess body weight and physical inactivity.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 8.7 per cent of the population suffering from the disease in the age group of 20 and 70 years. (ANI)

