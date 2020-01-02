DMK legislators seek to adopt resolution against CAA in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs have given a representation to Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, seeking to adopt a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the upcoming session of the state assembly.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will convene on January 6 for its next session.

The development comes two days after Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, seeking withdrawal of the CAA.

Welcoming the move, DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday had urged Tamil Nadu CM Edapadi Palani Sami to adopt a resolution against the amended citizenship law.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)