DMK MLA Kathavarayan passes away in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA from Gudiyatham constituency in Vellore district S. Kathavarayan (58) died at a Chennai hospital on Friday.

The DMK legislator was admitted to the hospital a month ago and reportedly underwent heart surgery.

Kathavarayan was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Gudiyatham (Reserved) constituency in the by-election held in April last year. (ANI)

