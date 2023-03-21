DMK MP gives Suspension of Business notice in RS to "discuss govt's failure to constitute JPC..."

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss "the Government's failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud in the country".

In a notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha chairman, MP Siva said, "I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and the Conduct of Business in the Council of States to suspend rules 15,23, and 51 and any other business listed under any other rules in the Revised list of business on 21-03-2023 to discuss the following issue of urgent public importance "the Government's failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud."

Earlier, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the "govt's role in promoting business interests of Adani Group."

The tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition MPs continued for the sixth day leading to the 10th adjournment of the Rajya Sabha on Monday since the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament began.



Proceedings of the Upper House got disrupted soon after papers were laid on the table as both the treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy in India remarks in London and over the Adani issue.

Minutes after the Rajya Sabha Chairman read that he has received "14 notices under Rule 267 and that nine among those have been received from the Congress", the ruckus started.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm. The House was further adjourned for the day.

The ruling BJP members sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his democracy in India remarks in London and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also raised objections and they also started speaking against the government demanding a probe into the Adani Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. (ANI)

