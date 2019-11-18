Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

DMK MP recalls Jaitley as ocean of knowledge, master of vocabulary

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Paying tributes to Arun Jaitley on the first day of the winter session of the Parliament, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajya Sabha lawmaker Tiruchi Siva on Monday recalled the BJP stalwart as 'an ocean of knowledge, a master of vocabulary and a person of integrity'.
"Arun Jaitely was an ocean of knowledge, a master of vocabulary, a person of integrity. His performance in both the Houses is still remembered," Siva said in the Rajya Sabha.
Hailing Jaitley for understanding the woes of poor women, he said: "Jaitley was so magnanimous in waiving off Goods and Services Tax (GST) on sanitary napkins."
The former finance minister passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in August. He was 66.
Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:48 IST

INX Media case: ED cites factual errors in Chidambaram's bail...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking rectification of the bail order in INX Media money laundering case of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram stating that there is a "factual error" in it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:47 IST

PM Modi to address Rajya Sabha shortly

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:43 IST

Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): As the winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with MPs paid tribute to late Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and Ram Jethmalani, in the Lower House.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:43 IST

PM has assured govt is ready to hold discussions on all matters,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): As a few parliamentarians raised slogans in the Lok Sabha during the Question hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the government is ready to hold discussions on all matters.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:42 IST

Oppn members urge Speaker to issue directions for Farooq...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Monday sought the presence of National Conference (NC) member Farooq Abdullah as Speaker Om Birla informed them he has written information that he was in custody.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Delhi: Shiv Sena holds protest, demands relief measures for farmers

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena leaders on Monday staged a protest near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj here on Parliament premises, demanding the declaration of unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:33 IST

Stray dog tags along with Sabarimala pilgrims, treks 480 km and counting

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Devotion and dedication have no limits whether it is humans or animals. Yes, a stray dog did the impossible and is now the talk of the town when it walked along with a group of 13 Ayyappa devotees, who are on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:20 IST

Nusrat Jahan skips first day of Parliament session due to ill-health

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): TMC Lok Sabha lawmaker Nusrat Jahan on Monday skipped the first day of the winter session of the Parliament as she was admitted to a hospital following a respiratory issue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:19 IST

Shiv Sena MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over loss of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Members of Parliament (MPs) from Shiv Sena on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:17 IST

Congress should go with BJP instead of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): At times when Congress and NCP are working on an alliance with Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra, JD (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that it would be much easier for the Congress to enter into an alliance

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:17 IST

Learnt importance of relations from Jaitley, says Sanjay Raut in RS

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut on Monday paid tribute to Arun Jaitley on behalf of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and said that they have learnt about the importance of relations from the BJP stalwart.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:16 IST

INX media case: SC agrees to hear Chidambaram's plea against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by former union finance minister P Chidambaram against an order of the Delhi High Court which refused to grant him bail in INX Media money laundering case.

Read More
iocl