DMK MP Tiruchy Siva's house and car vandalised by minister's supporters

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva's house and car were allegedly vandalised by supporters of Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru on Wednesday.

According to officials, the DMK MP was not invited to an official state government function and neither was his name mentioned in the programme held in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday.

Tiruchi Siva supporters were upset at Siva's name not being mentioned at the event and he was not invited to the said event. Siva supporters allegedly also showed black flags to minister KN Nehru.



In retaliation, supporters of Nehru allegedly vandalised Tiruchi Siva's house and car.

Trichy Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sridevi said, "This morning, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva's house and car were vandalised by a group of people. We have launched a probe on the basis of the CCTV footage."

"No one was inside Trichy Shiva's residence when the incident took place. Though there is no official complaint on this, Trichy Police is investigating this matter," the officer said.

While Nehru left after the event, it was alleged that his supporters broke into Tiruchi Siva's residence and vandalised the property. (ANI)

