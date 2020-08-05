DMK temporarily suspends party MLA Ku Ka Selvam from all posts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has temporarily suspended party MLA Ku Ka Selvam from all the posts held in the party, on Wednesday.

According to party chief M K Stalin, Ku Ka Selvam has breached the party protocol and has brought a bad name (reputation) to the party.

As a result of this, Selvam has been temporarily suspended and has been sent a showcause notice, seeking his explanation on why he should not be removed from the party.

This has come after the ongoing speculations of Selvam joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also met the BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday. (ANI)

