DMK to move court if Governor doesn't take action against TN Ministers on corruption charges

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23 (ANI): DMK chief MK Stalin on Wednesday said that if Governor Banwarilal Purohit does not take an action on the list of charges of corruption against the Tamil Nadu Ministers then the party will approach the court.

"If the Governor doesn't take action on the list of charges of corruption against Tamil Nadu ministers, then we will approach the court," said Stalin.

Yesterday, DMK handed over a 97-page list of alleged corruptions in AIADMK government to the Governor.



The list includes allegations against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy that he favoured his relatives in providing highway construction contracts and tenders worth Rs 6133.57 crores.

Last week, DMK chief had called Chief Minister Palanisamy "corruption hero" and also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over new farm laws.

Speaking about the ongoing farmers' protest, Stalin said, "For nearly a month farmers from many states have come and are protesting in Delhi in the freezing cold."

"Till now the Prime Minister has not come forward to talk with them and hear their demand and our Chief Minister Edappadi is dancing to the PM's tune," he added.

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders since November 26 against the three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

