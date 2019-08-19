DMK to protest in Delhi against abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday announced that it will be holding a protest in the National Capital against the abrogation of Article 370.

The protest scheduled to be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will be attended by DMK parliamentarians and other lawmakers.

Earlier, DMK president MK Stalin had chaired a meeting with party members to discuss the abrogation of Article 370.

On August 5, Stalin had also called the Central government's decision on Kashmir as the "murder of democracy".

"Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable," Stalin had said. (ANI)

