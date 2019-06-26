DMK's TR Baalu gives adjournment motion notice in LS over TN water crisis

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday over the ongoing water crisis in Tamil Nadu.
This comes a day after DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran attacked the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of "complacency" in dealing with the water crisis in Chennai and other parts of the state.
Regarding the Tamil Nadu water crisis, Dayanidhi had said, "There was a severe water crisis in 2004 when the erstwhile Chief Minister Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and UPA government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crores for a desalination plant to be implemented in Chennai. But AIADMK is complacent. Yesterday DMK President M K Stalin staged a protest for the people."
The DMK had on Monday held a protest against the Tamil Nadu government over the acute water crisis in Chennai with its workers carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.
Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's water reservoirs have gone dry. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation
Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day over the recent mob lynching incident which came to light in Jharkhand.
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premchandran too gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over incidents of mob lynching.
A 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of theft in Saraikela Kharsawanand district of Jharkhand. The deceased, identified as Tabrez, was arrested by the police before being admitted to a hospital.
Tabrez's family has, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.
On Monday, several leaders including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and PL Punia criticised the Centre over the incident.
Jharkhand Minister C P Singh, however, said a trend of linking such incidents to the BJP and right-wing organisations is prevalent. (ANI)
DMK's TR Baalu gives adjournment motion notice in LS over TN water crisis
ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:00 IST
