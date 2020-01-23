DMMC and IPS Kumar Munnan Singh jointly win Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Disaster Mitigation And Management Centre (DMMC), Uttarakhand and IPS officer Kumar Munnan Singh, ex-DG CISF have been named as the winners of Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabhandan Puruskar on Thursday.

330 nominations were received and were scrutinised by high-level committees.

Last year, the government has instituted the annual award which are announced every year on January 23 on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

All Indian Citizens and organisations, who have excelled in areas of Disaster Management; like prevention, mitigation, preparedness, rescue, response, relief, rehabilitation, research/ innovations or early warning are eligible for the award. (ANI)

