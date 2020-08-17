DMRC begins casting of U-girders for Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday commenced the casting work of U-girders, which would be installed on a 4.2 kilometre-long elevated section of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4.

The stretch includes the construction of four elevated stations namely Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G of the 22 kilometre-long corridor.

"The portion also includes the construction of a six-lane elevated flyover (double-deck system) from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar and one underpass at Saket-G. After construction of this section, the Mehrauli Badarpur (MB) Road will be signal free from Sangam Vihar to Saket," DMRC said in a release.

A ramp will facilitate seamless traffic movement from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to MB Road and an underpass will facilitate smooth movement of traffic from MB Road towards the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, it stated.

"The casting work is being done at the casting yard for this section, located at Pushp Vihar. With this, the construction work on all three priority corridors of Phase 4 has gained pace despite severe crunch of the workforce due to the ongoing pandemic and various other lockdown related constraints," the statement read.

These U-girders, 28 metres in length, will be subsequently installed on the corridor. Also, on the RK Ashram-Janakpuri West metro corridor, 28 metre-long U-girders are being installed while 27 metre-long U-girders have been erected on the Noida-Greater Noida section.

U-Girders are precast pre-tensioned U-shaped girders on which track laying can be done immediately. These girders are readied in the casting yards and brought to the sites.

"Metro projects across the world extensively use this technology in their construction nowadays, which saves time in construction besides ensuring better quality. After casting, these girders are brought to the site and launched with the help of high capacity cranes/ launchers," the DMRC said.

The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor will come up with 15 stations.

"Despite issues such as unavailability of adequate labour force, DMRC is moving ahead with the construction work of all the three corridors approved so far as part of Delhi Metro's Phase 4," the statement said.

Under this phase, 61.679 kilometres of new metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors comprising of 45 metro stations. These new sections are expected to provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro. (ANI)

