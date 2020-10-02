DMRC closes entry, exit gate for Janpath amid protests over Hathras incident

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Entry and exit gate for Janpath has been closed and trains will not be halting at this station, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday.

This comes amid the ongoing protests in the national capital by various parties and organisation, demanding justice for the alleged Hathras gang-rape victim.

"Entry and exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert saying, traffic on Panchukian road coming from R/A Shamshan Ghat will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Mandir Marg due to the gathering of some protesters.

"Due to the gathering of some protesters, traffic on Panchukian road coming from R/A Shamshan Ghat will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Mandir Marg. The vehicles can take a right turn at R K Ashram crossing," Traffic Police tweeted.



Similarly, vehicles coming on Panchukian Road from Connaught Place Outer Circle and intending to take a left turn towards Mandir Marg will also not be allowed. They should also take the left turn from R K Ashram crossing, the Traffic Police added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Youth Congress members, Left parties, members of Bhim Army and student organisations, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja are protesting at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the prayer meet for the Hathras victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in the national capital.

The 19-year-old Hathras girl died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

