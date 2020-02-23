DMRC extends QR code-based tickets for multiple journeys on Airport line

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro is extending the QR code-based ticketing facility for multiple journeys from Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday.

The Metro already offers this facility for single journeys on Airport Line wherein commuters can pay the fare online. In return, a QR code is generated on the user's smartphone that is used at AFC gates to gain entry/exit.

"With the introduction of this facility, commuters, especially the regular ones who use trip passes (a type of smart card valid on Airport Line only) for travelling on Airport Express Line will be able to use the quick response code (QR code) generated on their smartphones.

"The move will do away the need for a passenger desirous of availing this QR code facility to have a physical trip pass separately and subsequent queuing up at stations to recharge them from time to time," the DMRC said.

This system of trip based ticketing through QR code using smartphones will enable passengers to purchase trip based tickets using 'Ridlr or PayTm App'- the agencies which have tied up with DMRC for this facility, without physically coming to the Metro station.

Commuters can buy a QR code-based trip ticket by selecting the origin station and destination station with the required number of trips (10 trips with 15 days validity and 30 or 45 trips with 30 days validity).

Users can tap the QR enabled AFC entry gates of the Metro stations on Airport Line. The AFC gate will open and the users can commence the journey. At the exit, the user needs to tap the QR Code again at the exit AFC gate. The gates will open and the journey will conclude with the deduction of one trip from the QR code ticket.

"All six Metro stations of Airport Express Line have been provided with a set of two AFC gates each for entry and exit through QR enabled system," the DMRC said.



A QR Code based trip pass will be valid for the journey from "Origin" station to "Destination" station only. In case of overtime or over-travel/change of destination, the customer needs to generate a penalty ticket after paying the applicable penalty fee. (ANI)

