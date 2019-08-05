Representative image
DMRC imposes red alert, urges people to cooperate with security checks

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a red alert on its entire network and urged the people to cooperate with security checks.
The red alert has been imposed on the advice of security agencies, the DMRC said in a tweet today.
"Security alert: As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network. Please allow extra time in security checks," DMRC tweeted. (ANI)

