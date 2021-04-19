DMRC issues guidelines for lockdown, metro trains to run with 50 pc seating capacity

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): As Delhi will enter a 6-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued guidelines and informed that the metro services during peak hours in the mornings (8 am to 10 am ) and in evenings (5 pm to 7 pm), across the network, will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.

For the rest of the day, the metro services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes. During the lockdown period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro.

"Metro services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on the production of the valid IDs. During this period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel," DMRC said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces that after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal it has been decided that it is important to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday (April 26), for six days.

Elaborating on the guidelines of lockdown, the Chief Minister had said that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue.

"Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it," he added. (ANI)