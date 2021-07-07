DMRC launches India's first cashless parking at Kashmere Gate metro station

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched India's first Fastag/UPI based cashless parking, and a Multi-Model Integration(MMI) facility at Kashmere Gate Metro Station in the national capital.

In an official statement Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director of DMRC while inaugurating the facility on Tuesday said: "The cashless parking project is a major step as part of the government's 'Digital India' initiative. We have taken this up as a pilot project. After observing the response, we will plan similar systems at more parking facilities at our stations.

"DMRC would explore more opportunities to go digital wherever there is a scope. That the move would not only help the DMRC in modernizing the facilities but also would help the commuters by saving their time and ease the process. Under MMI, the DMRC have many other projects, that would be implemented in a graded manner," Singh added.



The cashless parking facility is located at Gate No 6 of the Kashmiri Gate Station and can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers.

The payment for entry/exit can now be done through Fastag, which could reduce the time for entry and payment. Only the vehicles with Fastag would be allowed to park in the facility, the statement read.

As part of the Multi-Model Integration initiative, dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for Auto, Taxi and E-Rickshaws were also inaugurated at the station.

MMI facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials of DMRC and the National Payments Corporation of India.

"We are pleased to partner with DMRC to introduce the country's first 100 per cent digital parking plaza along with the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) Fastag contactless car parking solution at their Kashmere Gate Metro Station", said Praveena Rai, Cheif Operating Officer of National Payments Corporation of India. (ANI)

