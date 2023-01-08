DMRC: Metro services from HUDA City Centre to Sultanpur suspended for track maintenance

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Delhi Metro services from from HUDA City Centre to Sultanpur (Yellow Line) was from 11.30 pm on Saturday to enable scheduled track maintenance work, said an official statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday.

To avoid inconvenience, Metro officials have advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

As per the official statement, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains to inform passengers about the changes.

An extra train will be operated at 00.15 am (Sunday) from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for the remaining passengers, it informed.

"Train services will also not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya Metro stations till 06.30 AM on January 8. Ghitorni and Arjangarh Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 06.30 AM," DMRC informed in a tweet.



The DMRC further informed that during this period, connectivity between Sultanpur Metro station and Guru Dronacharya Metro station will be provided through a free feeder bus service. (ANI)









