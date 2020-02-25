DMRC opens entry & exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday opened the entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate which had been closed in the morning after violent clashes erupted in the North-East district area of the city.

Earlier today, the DMRC had closed the entry and exit of three metro stations citing security reasons.

However, the DMRC has closed the Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar metro stations.

Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station, the DMRC said in a tweet. (ANI)