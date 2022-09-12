DMRC suspends entry at MG Road station on Delhi metro

New Delhi [India] September 12 (ANI): Entry to the MG Road metro station has been temporarily closed due to security purposes Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet updated on Monday morning.

Taking to social media DMRC updated that entry to the MG Road metro station will be closed temporarily however, only exit will be permitted at the station.

Earlier on Sunday, train services between Qutab Minar and Sultanpur stations were temporarily closed due to maintenance work.

However, trains were available from Qutub Minar for going towards Samaypur Badli during this period. Services were normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur.

Meanwhile, on July 24, the Delhi Metro suspended services between Green Park and Qutab Minar due to track maintenance work. (ANI)