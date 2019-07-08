DMRC to undertake maintenance work at Kashmere Gate

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that it would be undertaking maintenance work at a station on the violet line for over one week.

"DMRC will be undertaking planned track maintenance work at one of the reversal sides of trains at Kashmere Gate station for a period of around one week starting today," stated a tweet from the official Twitter account of DMRC.

"Due to this, frequency of trains may witness slight variation during this period," it said. (ANI)

