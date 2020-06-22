DMs to ensure all daily reported COVID-19 positive cases are physically verified immediately: Delhi Govt

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Delhi government has directed all the District Magistrates to ensure that all daily reported positive cases of COVID-19 are "physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours."

"All District Magistrates are directed to implement the decision of SDMA, in letter and spirit with immediate effect through CDMO's, district surveillance officer and all other resources available at their disposal. District Magistrates are required to ensure that all daily reported positive cases are physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours," the order stated.

"They may scale up their operation by constituting additional surveillance teams, engaging additional manpower and requisitioning additional resources for proper implementation and daily reporting," added the order.

Meanwhile, a serological survey will be conducted across Delhi between June 27 and July 10 and samples of 20,000 people will be tested for COVID-19, said Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, LG Anil Baijal and other senior officials. In the meeting, the discussion was held on Dr Paul's Committee Report on Containment Strategy on COVID-19 in Delhi.

"Major points of containment Strategy set by Dr Paul are--Renewed delimitation of Containment Zones, strict monitoring and control over the limits, activities within them, Contact Tracing of all infected persons and Quarantining of Contacts, including use of Arogya Setu App, each house outside containment zones should be listed and monitored, through which Delhi can get complete information and COVID positive cases to be kept in a hospital, COVID Care Center or Home isolation," MHA said in an official release. (ANI)

