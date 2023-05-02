DNA fingerprinting of Armed Forces personnel helped in 12 cases: DGAFMS

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Lieutenant General Daljit Singh said on Monday said that DNA fingerprinting of armed forces personnel has helped in indentifying mortal remains in 12 cases.

"The blood samples of armed forces personnel were being collected in a graded manner for archiving in the repository being maintained at the Department of Forensic Medicine at AFMC. This DNA fingerprinting has so far helped in identifying mortal remains in 12 cases," Lt Gen Daljit Singh said.

DGAFMS was speaking to reporters on the concluding day of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday. He was responding to a query related to the DNA profiling project in the Armed Forces to help identify the remains of a soldier.

He also mentioned about the likelihood of AFMC to be accorded with the status of Institute of national importance.

"The AFMC, Pune is expected to get the status of Institute of National Importance (INI) this year. We expect that AFMC will get the status of Institute of national importance within the time period of next six months," said Singh.

Addressing the queries related to the preparedness of the AFMS for the possible resurgence of COVID-19, Singh assured that the Armed Forces hospitals are fully prepared with adequate manpower and equipment to cater not only to any cases of the armed forces but also of civilian population if required.

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune celebrated its Platinum Jubilee from April 30 to May 1, 2023. The two-day event marked the completion of 75 years of excellence in medical education and research by this prestigious institute, which has firmly established itself as one of the top medical colleges in the country, the release stated.



The clinicians and the paramedics from AFMC are deployed across the frontiers of the country to provide healthcare to the Armed Forces of the Nation. In addition, several of its alumni have distinguished themselves as outstanding medical luminaries in India and abroad.

As per an official release, the highlight of the celebrations was the Platinum Jubilee Medical Update inaugurated by Lt Gen Daljit Singh, AVSM, VSM, PHS, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Col Comdt on April 30.

It was attended by high-ranking officers and civilian dignitaries from across the country. Eminent medical professionals shared their sagacious knowledge and expertise through orations, panel discussions and symposiums.

One of the highlights of the update was a panel discussion on 'Contributions of the Alumni to AFMC and the Way Forward' which was held in hybrid mode, with panelist and participants contributing from across the globe.

The event also witnessed a Clinicopathological Case Discussion and a debate on 'Artificial Intelligence - A boon for clinicians'. Internationally renowned clinicians Dr Prabir Roy Chaudhury and Dr Ruby Pawankar both alumni of AFMC delivered the Platinum Jubilee orations, the release added.

The second day of the celebrations began with a solemn wreath laying ceremony where in the DGAFMS led the alumni and cadets in paying homage to the martyrs at the 'Prerna Sthal' at AFMC.

A 108 ft National flag was hoisted on the occasion by the DGAFMS, Mr Naveen Jindal, former member of Parliament, President and founder of Flag Foundation of India, and Lt Gen DP Vats, PVSM, SM, VSM (Retd), Member of Parliament, the release further stated. (ANI)

