Dn't have energy to get up from bed...": Shraddha chats from 2020 reveal she was beaten by Aftab

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): In more skeletons tumbling out in Shraddha Walker murder case, her two-year-old chats with her office colleagues have surfaced, clearly conveying that she was beaten up by Aftab.

In the chats dating November 24, 2020, Shraddha says she is severely injured after being beaten by Aftab, so much so that she is not even able to get up from her bed. She also complains of her blood pressure being low.

"And I won't be able to make it because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki," Shraddha wrote in one of her messages.

Shraddha further mentions that the situation got sorted after going to Aftab's parents' house.

"He's moving out today," she says in her chat adding "Also I need to make sure that he moves out today."



Earlier, the Delhi Police, which is probing the horrific East Delhi murder, said they were not beingf able to ascertain if the recovered body parts were Shraddha's because of the tempered state in which they were found.

The body parts were sent for a DNA test and the forensic report is expected soon.

The bones found in Mehrauli forests have also been sent for a DNA test. The police will match the DNA report of all the pieces found at both these places and try to ascertain if they are of Shraddha, sources said.

The Southern District Police has contacted the Eastern District Police in this regard.

The East District Police has handed over all the case-related information to the South District Police.

According to the sources, Aftab, during his interrogation, told the police that after killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, he disposed of those parts which could stink quickly first.

"When the police officer talks to the accused in Hindi, he replies in English. He sleeps peacefully in the police station lock-up all night. After the murder, Aftab's friends also came to the house. However, during their visits, he hid the body parts somewhere else," the source claimed. (ANI)

