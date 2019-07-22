Do not respond to concerns of members who speak and leave: Speaker tells minister

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked Union Minister Jitendra Singh not to respond to concerns of members on RTI amendment bill if they have left the House after delivering their speech.

The Speaker gave the directions when Jitendra Singh, who is Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, referred to concerns expressed by AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi about alleged erosion of state autonomy through the amendment bill and said he was responding to apprehensions even when Owaisi was not present in the House.

Birla noted that if a member leaves the House after giving his speech, why should a reply be given to issues raised by him.

"They leave after speaking, why should an answer be given? The answer should also be heard. I am giving a direction," Birla said.

Singh responded by saying that it will make the government's task easier.

The Speaker later asked the minister to not give answers to any member who was raising an issue while sitting on his seat concerning the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

