Do not resume offline classes in colleges till students are fully vaccinated: NSUI to Goa Govt

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 19 (ANI): students-union-of-india">National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday condemned the Goa government's decision to lift restrictions imposed on Educational Institutions for conducting classes in physical mode.

The NSUI has demanded that offline classes should not be considered until all the students are fully vaccinated.

In a press conference held in the head office of Congress party on Thursday, NSUI Goa President Naushad Chowdhari said, "a circular issued by Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Porvorim, on August 16 has created a sense of fear among students whilst the world still reels under COVID-19 pandemic".

"In July, when the DHS had issued a circular that it was contemplating starting classes in physical mode, we had objected since students are not vaccinated yet. We demanded that government organise special vaccination camps in the colleges only after which offline classes can commence," he said.



While no such camps held so far, NSUI questions the government's seriousness to ensure the safety of students against COVID-19.

"This government is an expert in conducting surveys. We demand that a survey in each college be conducted as this will give a better picture of who is vaccinated or not. Offline classes should resume after the entire students' community is 100 per cent vaccinated," Naushad said.

The NSUI also demands that in line with the government's proposal to the Centre to reduce the gap between two jabs for teaching and non-teaching community, it should also be extended to students as well.

"The only hope against COVID-19 is vaccination, especially at a time when the daily cases in Goa is still fluctuating. Unless the graph of daily cases is stable no physical classes should be held without vaccination," he added.

A statement from NSUI Goa said, In the wake of a spate of crimes against women and minors, the NSUI has also demanded the installation of CCTV surveillance across all public places. "Are students safe from the administration? The students should feel safe in the midst of so many crimes taking place in the State. Many students change buses to reach their schools/colleges but the scenario in Goa is not conducive. Government should put up CCTVs at prime places," Naushad demanded. (ANI)

