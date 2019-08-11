Do not sacrifice cows on Eid al-Adha: Hyderabad Muslim clerics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a bid to maintain communal harmony, Muslim clerics here have urged members of the Muslim community to not sacrifice cows and other animals, prohibited by law for slaughtering, on the festival of Eid al-Adha commonly known as Bakr-Eid.

"Islam basically is a religion of peace and it teaches brotherhood, living in peace and promoting peace. On Eid al-Adha, I request all community members to follow the law of land and not sacrifice cow and other animals that are prohibited by law. Islam teaches us to respect the law of the land," said Syed Tariq Quadri, general secretary Sufi Academy, president of All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat.

"Avoid sacrifice of the cow as it will affect our brotherhood," he said.

"For the last two years, we are requesting people not to slaughter cows and other banned animals. We offer sacrifices of animals like sheep and camel to Allah. As non-Muslims respect cow and believe that it is holy, so we have to stop sacrificing cow," said Syed Shah Hamed Hussain Shuttari, President, All India Sunni Ulema Board.

Traditionally, the festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage. The starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar. (ANI)

